Trump nominates Indian-American Manisha Singh as OECD envoy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 10:44 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as his envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Currently Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the State Department, Singh will be the US representative to OECD with the rank of an Ambassador, according to the nomination sent to the Senate by the White House.

Paris-based OECD is an intergovernmental economic organization with 36 member countries to stimulate economic progress and world trade. On April 27, Trump had announced his intent to nominate Singh for this position.

Singh, who is in her late 40s, previously served as the acting undersecretary of Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and as a deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department. She also previously served as the deputy chief counsel to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Singh was the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. According to the White House, her private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank.

She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. (Juris Doctor) from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands.

