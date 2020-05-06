Pakistan becomes 29th country with over 500 COVID-19 deaths

Left Menu
With a surge in the number of COVID-19 related cases and deaths in the past week, Pakistan has now become the 29th country in the world where more than 500 deaths have been reported due to the novel coronavirus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With a surge in the number of COVID-19 related cases and deaths in the past week, Pakistan has now become the 29th country in the world where more than 500 deaths have been reported due to the novel coronavirus. The Executive Director of the country's National Institute of Health (NIH), Maj Gen Prof Dr. Aamer Ikram said that things would start improving for Pakistan in June, Dawn reported.

But as things stand, he said that the total number of cases in the country could go up to 150,000. "The curves in the top nine countries, including Italy and Spain, have started straightening. Brazil and Russia are going to become new hubs of coronavirus. The curve will start flattening in Pakistan after May 30," Dr. Aamer Ikram said.

However, another NIH official, requesting anonymity, differed with the opinion that the infection would be contained in Pakistan after May 30. "Though it is being claimed that the first phase of the virus spread has completed in Pakistan, I believe that escalation of the first wave has just started due to which we are getting around 1,000 cases and over 20 deaths on daily basis. It shows that the month of May will be problematic," an official said.

Meanwhile, the country's cabinet has given a nod to relax the lockdown restrictions after May 9 provided the preventive measures against the virus are adhered to. Also, Pakistan's National Coordination Committee (NCC) will meet today to decide which businesses and industries will reopen after the easing of restrictions.

Till Wednesday morning, Pakistan recorded as many as 22,263 cases of coronavirus and a total of 6,217 people had been cured of the infection.

