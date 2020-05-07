Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:35 IST
"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts' estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like "Empires & Puzzles" while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game developer raised its full-year bookings forecast to $1.8 billion from $1.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bookings indicate future revenue including sales of virtual goods, such as currency and lives, within the games. Mobile game spending and downloads have surged in the past two months as measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus forced millions to stay indoors.

Global mobile gaming spend jumped 26% to over $6.3 billion in April from a year ago, on a preliminary estimated basis, according to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower. "We are experiencing elevated levels of engagement in our live services portfolio as people continue to shelter-in-place", Zynga said adding that it expects these trends to normalize as shelter-in-place rules begin to be lifted.

"We felt that it was prudent to assume that", Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau told Reuters. As the shelter-in-place starts to lift people would start to go back to work or other things and that's why we assumed it in the second half of the current quarter, he said.

Zynga, which also makes money through advertisements on its free-to-play games, said user pay bookings rose 24% to $366 million from a earlier year, partially offsetting a 9% decline in ad sales. "The drop in our ad business was much less than some of the other networks out there because we weren't as vulnerable to big brands, pulling back their advertising dollars", Gibeau added.

The "FarmVille"-maker has been strengthening its hold on the fast-growing mobile gaming market through a slew of acquisitions and licensing agreements with media outlets to publish themed games of popular franchises The company reported bookings of $425 million, for the first quarter ended March 31, beating average analysts' estimate of $405.7 million.

Total quarterly revenue rose 52% to $403.8 million, falling short of analysts' expectation of $406.7 million. The company reported a smaller quarterly net loss of $103.9 million, or 11 cents per share, from $128.8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC board to consider moving upcoming session online

The International Olympic Committee is considering hosting its 136th session in July via livestream amid social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The IOC cited the postponement o...

Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11: Trump

The deadly coronavirus attack on the US is worse than that of Pearl Harbour and 911, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday. We went through the worst attack we have ever had in our country. This is really the worst attack we have ever ha...

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a presidents ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.This was a very...

People News Roundup: Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron join forces for U.S. virtual graduations; Kraftwerk founder, dies at 73 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Obamas, Lady Gaga, LeBron James join forces for U.S. virtual graduationsFormer U.S. President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, and K-Pop band BTS are among dozens of celebrities and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020