White House says relationship with China is disappointing, frustrating

White House says relationship with China is disappointing, frustratingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 02:36 IST
The U.S.-China relationship is one of disappointment and frustration, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday, highlighting a deepening rift between Washington and Beijing.
The remarks, delivered during a White House press briefing, come as China and the United States have clashed over the origins of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide and upended life across the globe.
