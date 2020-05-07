Andbox signs N.Y. streamer, creator CDNThe3rd

Andbox, the biggest esports organization in New York City, is teaming with one of the city's most popular content creators in an effort to continue the organization's growth, particularly in the world of Valorant. Andbox and Caesar "CDNThe3rd" Noriega announced the partnership in a joint statement Wednesday. CDNThe3rd is 38th in Twitch followers according to Social Blade with just north of 2 million followers. According to Andbox, CDNThe3rd -- better known as "Ceez" by his fans -- has more than 4.5 million followers across all social media platforms.

The move comes a month after Andbox entered into a similar partnership with FIFA gaming champion and creator Mike LaBelle. Among the first ventures between Andbox and CDNThe3rd will be a $5,000 event featuring Valorant, the new multiplayer game from Riot Games released last month. The tournament will be open exclusively to CDNThe3rd's subscribers. Also as part of the deal, CDNThe3rd will have his own line of merchandise.

"The energy and enthusiasm shown by the Andbox team to promote and support gaming in the tristate area was noticeable from Day 1 and I really appreciated that," CNDThe3rd said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to supporting the continued growth and development of the gaming community here." Andbox is the parent company of the New York Excelsior of the Overwatch League and New York Subliners in the Call of Duty League.

"CDNThe3rd is one of the most popular streamers in the New York City area, and we could not be more excited to have him join Andbox," Rohit Gupta, the company's co-founder and chief product officer, said in the statement. "The high-level of enthusiasm and passion he brings on a daily basis to gaming will give Andbox even more opportunities to connect with the local New York gaming community as we continue to grow." According to the release, CNDThe3rd's involvement with Andbox will include creating content, hosting events and doing apparel drops.

--Field Level Media