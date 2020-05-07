ISI under-cover agent in Ukraine exposed after sexual misconduct

Waqar Ahmad, an undercover agent for Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as BS-2 officer at his country's embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, has been reprimanded after his cover was blown when he was caught in an act of sexual misconduct. "Waqar Ahmad, a BS-18 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan was charged with gross misconduct, conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman, conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline, sexual harassment of local-based cleaner/messenger, abuse of authority, creating a hostile environment and unlawful termination of a local based employee while posted as First Secretary in the Embassy of Pakistan, Kyiv," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Having found Mr. Waqar Ahmad guilty of above charges, foreign Secretary has imposed a major penalty of removal from service in terms of Rule 4 (1) (b) (iii) of the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules 1973, with immediate effect," the statement read further. An investigation against the officer is underway.

In a separate act of humiliation, Bangladeshi officials in 2015 had expelled a Pakistani diplomat posted at the high commission in Dhaka for allegedly running an operation to smuggle fake currency across the border to undermine India's financial system and fund terrorist groups. The arrest has uncovered an elaborate network that included former army officers, academics, and petty criminals who had been recruited in the effort to get the fake notes into circulation in India.

Following Mohamed Mazhar Khan's arrest, Bangladeshi security agencies have put the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka under special watch since then. In April 2001, Mohammad Arshad Cheema, a first secretary in the Pakistani embassy, along with his wife Rubina Cheema, was expelled by the Nepalese government for possession of a huge quantity of explosives, particularly RDX, in his house in Kathmandu.

Such acts the agents defame the name of the country and cause embarrassment worldwide.