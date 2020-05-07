Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:02 IST
Philippine broadcaster fights order to shut down
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Philippines' biggest broadcaster asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quash an order by the telecoms regulator to shut down its operations, saying it undermined freedom of speech and the public right to information. The regulator's order for ABS-CBN Corp to cease operations after its 25-year license expired has prompted allegations by critics of President Rodrigo Duterte that his allies are trying to intimidate the media.

The president repeatedly threatened to block the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise after the channel angered him during the 2016 presidential election by refusing to air his campaign commercial. "The continued operation of ABS-CBN is a matter of public interest and transcendental importance, it being among the largest broadcasting entities in terms of coverage and audience," the company said.

ABS-CBN Corp also asked the Supreme Court to hear its petition quickly, saying the livelihood of thousands of its employees and their families were at stake. The 66-year-old entertainment and media conglomerate, said in it its petition that it employs 11,000 people.

It also operates 21 radio and 38 television stations nationwide and distributes online content. It went off the air on Tuesday to comply with the regulator's order, to widespread dismay from labor, business and media groups, and opposition lawmakers. "To close ABS-CBN now when it is most needed would certainly be detrimental to the public," it said. "ABS-CBN cannot be closed without compromising the fundamental guarantees of freedom of speech and the press."

ABS-CBN said the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) abused its discretion when it ordered its closure even after it indicated in March the broadcasting company could remain on air pending its license renewal. ABS-CBN's 25-year congressional franchise expired on May 4. "The NTC's bad faith, malice, and underhandedness are simply shocking and abhorrent," ABS-CBN said.

The NTC was not immediately available for comment. The regulator said on Wednesday it stood by its decision and that ABS-CBN could seek a temporary restraining order from a court. Several bills extending ABC-CBN's license have been pending as a parliament dominated by Duterte's loyalists dragged its feet over renewing its franchise.

ABS-CBN had apologized for what happened during the 2016 election campaign and the president's office said the mercurial leader no longer had an ax to grind with the station, despite past grievances. "Even if the president would wish to give them a franchise, under the constitution, only Congress has the power to grant it," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin warns global market rivalry rising amid coronavirus pandemicRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international rivalry on global markets was rising because of a fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020