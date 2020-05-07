Buddha Jayanti observed in Nepal

Buddha Jayanti was celebrated in central Nepal's Lumbini on Thursday, recalling Siddhartha Gautama's teachings on world peace and spiritual awakening. This year the 2564th Buddha Jayanti, which is observed on the full moon day in Baishakh month of the Lunar calendar.

Lord Gautam Buddha, born in Lumbini, is the founder of Buddhism. He is regarded as a champion for world peace and messenger for non-violence. This year the celebrations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-key Buddha Jayanti events were held at monasteries with few restricted number of monks and followers.

The Sacred Garden of Lumbini was decorated with lights though authorities cancelled programmes. In Kathmandu's two main stupas -- Swoyambhu and Bouddhanath -- candles were lit, showing support to frontline COVID-19 care givers. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli asked the people to light lamps in the evening to show solidarity with the frontline workers.

The Nepal government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 18..