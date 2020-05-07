Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:07 IST
PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. "The two leaders discussed the situation of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the European Union. They appreciated mutual cooperation extended in the face of the pandemic, including for ensuring supplies of essential pharmaceutical products," a PMO release said.

Both the leaders recognized the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of COVID-19. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and agreed that their officials would work together to prepare a substantive agenda for the next India-EU Summit meeting.

The leaders also agreed to remain in touch on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-Covid context. The Prime Minister said in a tweet later that he had excellent discussion with the President of the European Council and the India-EU partnership has tremendous potential in many areas, including scientific research and innovation.

"Had an excellent discussion with @eucopresident H.E. Charles Michel on how India and Europe can cooperate during the COVID-19 crisis for protecting global health and contributing to global economic recovery," he said. Michel said he welcomes India's leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally.

"Spoke today with @narendramodi about how EU and India can drive greater global cooperation in fighting COVID19. I welcome India's leadership in tackling the virus in the region and globally. We also discussed our strategic partnership, as a catalyst for economic recovery," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020