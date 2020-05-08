Former NiP player pyth moving to Valorant

Jacob "pyth" Mourujarvi announced his retirement from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play and his move to Valorant on Thursday. The 26-year-old was part of the Ninjas in Pyjamas team that won the 2016 Intel Extreme Masters XI - Oakland and DreamHack Masters Malmo. Since leaving the team the following year, pyth has struggled to find the right situation, he wrote on social media.

"I've felt that I have never managed to get back to the level I once was on," he said. "I never found a place where I felt I belonged and it has been hard to find the right groove with different projects. I have learned so much from all the mistakes but also taken with me the good stuff." Pyth is just one of the growing number of players to make the shift from another platform to Valorant.

2019 Overwatch League MVP Jay "Sinatraa" Won left Overwatch competition on Tuesday to be part of Sentinels' Valorant team. Joining him there are Jared "Zombs" Gitlin, formerly with Sentinels' Apex Legends team; Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who has competed for OpTic Gaming, Echo Fox, Team SoloMid and Complexity Gaming, among other teams; and Hunter "SicK" Mims, a former CS:GO pro who has played for SoloMid, Rogue, Complexity and Chaos Esports Club. --Field Level Media