Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Duchess Kate launches photo project and Kraftwerk founder, Florian Schneider dies at 73

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-05-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:28 IST
People News Roundup: Duchess Kate launches photo project and Kraftwerk founder, Florian Schneider dies at 73

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of "Helpers and Heroes" to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The "Hold Still" project, being run by London's National Portrait Gallery, aims to document the spirit and mood of the public during the six-week lockdown during which they have been subject to strict limits on their movements and gatherings.

Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerizing tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Libyan official: 5 killed, dozens wounds in Tripoli shelling

Artillery shelling by Libyas eastern-based forces killed five civilians and wounded dozens in the capital, Tripoli, an official with the countrys U.N.-supported government said Thursday. It was the latest attack on Tripoli by the eastern fo...

Zimbabwe opposition boycotts parliament after members dismissed

Zimbabwes main opposition party on Thursday boycotted parliamentary proceedings to protest against the dismissal of four of its legislators at the behest of a faction opposed to the party leadership. On March 31, the countrys Supreme Court ...

N.Korea says recent S.Korean military drills are grave provocation that demands a reaction -KCNA

North Korea lashed out at South Korea over recent military drills, while leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to Chinas Xi Jinping to congratulate him on that countrys success in controlling the coronavirus, state media KCNA reported ...

U.S. wants to drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn, who admitted lying to FBI

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday abruptly asked a judge to drop criminal charges against Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn following mounting pressure from the Republican president and his political allies ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020