People News Roundup: Duchess Kate launches photo project and Kraftwerk founder, Florian Schneider dies at 73

Duchess Kate launches photo project to capture lockdown Britain

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, launched a project on Thursday to encourage Britons to submit pictures of their current daily lives and the work of "Helpers and Heroes" to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown. The "Hold Still" project, being run by London's National Portrait Gallery, aims to document the spirit and mood of the public during the six-week lockdown during which they have been subject to strict limits on their movements and gatherings.

Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk founder and electronic music pioneer, dies at 73

Florian Schneider, co-founder of pioneering German electronic band Kraftwerk, which influenced generations of pop and dance musicians with mesmerizing tracks such as "Autobahn", has died of cancer aged 73, longtime bandmate Ralf Huetter said. Kraftwerk have been a major influence for musicians ranging from Detroit techno star Juan Atkins to pop act the Pet Shop Boys and David Bowie, and is widely seen as among the first to popularise electronic music, with eventual commercial success.