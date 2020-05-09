Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militants increasing attacks on Burkina Faso mines

PTI | Ouagadougou | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:51 IST
Militants increasing attacks on Burkina Faso mines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jihadists burst into the gold mine where Moussa Tambura worked in Burkina Faso, forbidding everyone from smoking and drinking. It wasn't long before the men returned and leveled the place to the ground. "They attacked the site, killed people and burned houses," said Tambura, 29, clenching his fists.

He was able to find work again after fleeing to Bouda, another town in the country's north that still has small-scale mining. Still, he struggles to provide for his family since his new job isn't as lucrative as his old one. Jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization have been overrunning gold mines like Tambura's one by one as they try to gain control of Burkina Faso's most lucrative industry.

The extremists are then collecting a "protection tax" from communities living around the gold mines and also forcing the miners to sell them the gold exclusively, which is then smuggled and sold across the border in places like Benin, Ghana or Togo. The violence already has shuttered many small mines across the volatile north and the government also has tried to shut down other small-scale miners in the east so that they can't be used by extremists to finance more attacks.

Mining Minister Oumarou Idani has called the measure a necessary step in the "fight against terrorism." But some of the remote sites continue running anyway as they escape the reach of the national government in Ouagadougou, other officials and analysts said. Some are warning too that the government's strategy to cut off the flow of money from the east may also backfire, as unemployed miners falling deeper into poverty could become more sympathetic to the jihads' recruitment messages of marginalization.

"You're opening up the gates to push people to the terrorists," said Oumarou Ganemtore, secretary for the National Union of the Artisanal Miners Association of Burkina Faso. "How do you expect these guys to make a living. What will they do? Where will they go?" Some 1.5 million people are believed to be working in small scale mines across the country, according to government estimates.

Many of them are young and know the surrounding area well, making them ideal recruits, analysts say. The mines are more than just a source of revenue and new members for the jihadists they are also being used as hideouts, said Desire Nikiema, a local mining consultant who works in the region.

"Terrorists can hide in the mines and be anonymous and collect information about the area and feed it back to their networks," he said. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis here in March, Burkina Faso had become the fastest-growing gold producer in Africa and the fifth largest on the continent, according to a February report by the German-based research group GLOCON.

The official USD 2 billion figure last year though mostly counts gold coming from a few industrial mines. The country is also believed to have as many as 800 other small-scale mines, where the gold is then smuggled and sold illegally.

Burkina Faso's government has estimated that this illicit market is producing more than USD 400 million worth of gold a year. Jihadists already have seized control of at least 20 such sites in eastern Burkina Faso, according to Mahamadou Savadogo, a regional analyst who has done research with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

And their presence there is growing too, he said, as the army conducts fewer operations amid the COVID-19 crisis. Burkina Faso already had been described as "locked in a perilous downward spiral" by the International Crisis Group before the emergence of coronavirus.

Now they are fears the virus and changes in the mining industry could make things even worse. Already some 850,000 people have become internally displaced amid the conflict, according to U.N. figures.

Jonas Hien, program director for the Organization for the Reinforcement of Development Capacities, a local aid group focused on human rights, said a further spike in unemployment could make that situation worse as out-of-work miners migrate in search of income. Since his previous site shut down, Issa Tambura has joined the night shift crew at the Bouda mine. There already are too many workers there during the day.

"Before (the violence) the only thing you knew was that if you worked hard you would get money," he said. "But right now people with guns can pop up at any time and mess up the place, and we're scared."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'The little feet made me complete': Motherhood in the words of new mommies

Mothers Day is a great chance to express the unconditional love towards your mother. However, the day is also equally special to those new moms, who are at the earliest stage of motherhood. With many moments of hugs and giggles promised ahe...

Reconsider home delivery of liquor, wives of Cong leaders urge Punjab CM

Fearing a surge in cases of domestic violence, wives of two Punjab Congress leaders, including a cabinet minister, have urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider his governments decision of allowing home delivery of liquor. The st...

Tamil Nadu approaches SC challenging Madras HC order of closing liquor shops

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court challenging a Madras High Court order, which directed to shut all state-run liquor shops and only permitted online sale of liquor in the state amid the lockdown. We have filed t...

Soccer-Bundesliga restart gives hope to other leagues - Schalke's Wagner

The resumption of the German Bundesliga next weekend amid the COVID-19 crisis will give hope to other European leagues that they can also successfully return, according to Schalke 04 coach David Wagner. The Bundesliga season will restart on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020