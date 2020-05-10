Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters Odd News SummaryReuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Clawing back normality: Bangkok cat cafe reopens after virus shutdown
As Thailand's capital cautiously reopens many restaurants shuttered over coronavirus fears, the feline "employees" of the Caturday Cafe are back at work. The few dozen friendly cats typically lounge around the cafe, breaking up naptime to saunter over to human customers for snuggles and belly rubs.