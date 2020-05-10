Left Menu
Over 4 million coronavirus cases globally

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally has surpassed 4 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 03:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], May 10 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally has surpassed 4 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 21:00 GMT on Saturday, there were 4,004,224 coronavirus cases in the world, while the COVID-19 global death toll stood at 277,860. The number of recovered individuals stood at 1,348,383.

The United States remains the country with the highest coronavirus death toll (over 78,400) and the largest number of confirmed cases (more than 1,300,000). (Sputnik/ANI)

