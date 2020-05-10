Movement restrictions extended in Malaysia

Movement restrictions in Malaysia are to be extended by four weeks until June 9 despite a sharp drop in infections in the country. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says restrictions that were due to end on Tuesday must continue to prevent infections from flaring up in the absence of a vaccine.

The government had already let most businesses reopen with strict conditions from May 4 to help revive its hard-hit economy. But mass gatherings remain barred with schools, cinemas and worship houses staying shut, while group sports are prohibited and interstate travel banned. Muhyiddin says 6.6 million people, nearly half of the country's labor force, has returned to work with the number expected to increase.

He apologized to ethnic Malay Muslims for disallowing them to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Eid festival at the end of the fasting month, but said gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed within the same state. He said the government also plans to let worship houses operate with strict measures soon. Malaysia has recorded 6,589 cases with 108 deaths.