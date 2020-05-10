Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:49 IST
UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future
Image Credit: ANI

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions for three weeks or so when he speaks to the nation Sunday evening. Following a week of mixed messages that started with Johnson indicating that there will be changes to the lockdown beginning Monday, the government has sought to douse speculation that they will amount to much. That's because the U.K., which has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in Europe at 31,662, is still seeing a relatively high number of infections.

"Extreme caution is actually the watchword on this," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Saturday. His comments came as British police warned they are "fighting a losing battle" as Londoners headed out to parks, families descended on the pebble beaches of Brighton in southern England and many drivers set out on what are considered unessential journeys amid the lockdown.

"It's vital that we don't throw away essentially the great work of seven weeks of people respecting very impressively the rules and the guidelines, by throwing it away because it happens to be sunny outside this weekend," Shapps said. "That would be absolutely tragic." The worry is that the U.K. lockdown, which began March 23 and has clearly reduced the transmission of the virus, will need to be extended for longer than envisioned. Johnson has voiced worries of a second spike in infections and deaths — something that health experts have said is absolutely going to happen worldwide as nations ease their lockdowns. Johnson's Conservative government has also faced wide criticism for being too slow to react to the pandemic and for not supplying medical workers with enough protective gear. Johnson, more than other world leaders, has seen the virus up close. He returned to work only two weeks ago following a hospitalization for COVID-19 that nearly cost the 55-year-old his life.

Johnson is to announce a "roadmap" of how the U.K. can start relaxing some of the lockdown measures, notably on how mothballed sectors of the economy and schools can reopen in an era of social distancing. Throughout the crisis, the four nations of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have moved in lockstep. Changes may include being able to exercise more than once a day and the reopening of garden centers.

There's also widespread speculation that Johnson will announce a 14-day quarantine for all travellers coming to the U.K. bar those from Ireland, as part of measures aimed at avoiding a second peak of the pandemic. Any quarantine announcement has the potential to wreck summer holiday plans and prove another devastating economic hit to the aviation industry. Industry group Airlines U.K. said it had been told by the government that the plan will be in place by the end of the month or early June.

"We will be asking for assurances that this decision has been led by the science and that government has a credible exit plan, with weekly reviews to ensure the restrictions are working and still required," the organization said. Karen Dee, the chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, said she has not received any details about any quarantine plan but warned that it would have a "devastating impact" on the U.K.'s aviation industry as well as the wider economy.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

African swine fever kills over 13,000 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever AFS has claimed more than 13,000 pigs in the last few days in parts of Assam, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of people involved in the animal husbandry in the state, an official said. The infection ...

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...

UK expected to stick to lockdown as Johnson outlines future

Taking a different tack than most other nations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to extend the bulk of the countrys coronavirus lockdown restrictions for three weeks or so when he speaks to the nation Sunday evening. Follow...

Lockdown: C'garh PwD missing from 2010 reunited with kin in MP

The lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak with its severe hardships for migrant labourers also became the scene of a speech and hearing impaired youngster from Chhattisgarh getting united with his father after a decade, thanks to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020