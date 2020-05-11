Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Brasilia [Brazil], May 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 160,000 with the country's COVID-19 death toll standing at over 11,000 according to Health Ministry data. In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 6,760 new coronavirus cases bringing the total up to 162,699 the ministry said on Sunday. In the same period, 496 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the country with the total death toll now standing at 11,123.

On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry said that across a 24-hour period, 10,611 new coronavirus cases and 730 new COVID-19 fatalities had been registered in Brazil. The number of recovered individuals in the country stands at over 61,000 which is almost 40 per cent of all the cases.

On Saturday, Brazil's parliament declared national three-day mourning for the victims of COVID-19. (Sputnik/ANI)