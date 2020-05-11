Wuhan official sacked after new Covid-19 cases

An official has been sacked in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after the city recently reported six new confirmed cases of the infection, local authorities said on Monday. Zhang Yuxin was removed from his post for poor management over the closing-off and control of the Sanmin residential community, which is under the jurisdiction of Changqing Street, where Zhang served as secretary and member of the Changqing Street working committee of the Communist Party of China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wuhan reported a total of six new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday. All patients are from the Sanmin residential community. The neighborhood had previously reported 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases.