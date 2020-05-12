Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musk announces reopening of Tesla's California plant, dares authorities to arrest him

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk restarted one Tesla factory in California on Monday defying San Francisco Bay Area health officials stay-at-home order and stated that he is willing to be arrested.

ANI | California | Updated: 12-05-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 04:08 IST
Musk announces reopening of Tesla's California plant, dares authorities to arrest him
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. Image Credit: ANI

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk restarted one Tesla factory in California on Monday defying San Francisco Bay Area health officials stay-at-home order and stated that he is willing to be arrested. "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," the electric vehicle company's CEO tweeted.

"I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."Musk's tweet highlighted the ongoing tussle between the Tesla and local officials regarding the reopening of a manufacturing plant. The factory has been shut since March 23 shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, The Hill reported. Musk has criticized stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. The car manufacturer has been pushing for an exception allowing the plant to reopen since then.

On May 9, Musk attorneys filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Alameda County's stay-at-home order. The business mogul has tweeted that Tesla would be moving out of California because of the handling of the coronavirus.

Echoing a similar sentiment, AutoNation interim CEO, Mike Jackson, said he supports Elon Musk and that US auto plants should be reopened to support the increasing demand for vehicles. AutoNation, the US largest auto dealership chain, sells used Tesla vehicles. AutoNation's Mike Jackson told CNBC on Monday that U.S. auto plants should be reopened to support the increasing demand for vehicles as the U.S. economy tries to restart from its coronavirus-driven halt.

"It's entirely appropriate that the factories reopen. I fully support it. We need the vehicles," Jackson said "Squawk Box." "As a matter of fact ... I would go so far as to say, I support Elon Musk. Tesla should open." (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

2G mobile data services to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts from today: J-K administration

2G mobile data services will be restored in Kashmir Valley from May 12, except in Pulwama and Shopian districts according to the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Mobile data services shall be restored forthwith in the Kashmir valley, excep...

US administration to allocate USD 11 billion to states for coronavirus testing

The Donald Trump administration will allocate USD 11 billion to states in the United States to ramp up coronavirus testing, a White House official announced on Monday. We are announcing USD 11 billion being sent to the states. This to direc...

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

The White House on Monday directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trumps administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration of...

Qatar to reopen money exchange services on Tuesday

Qatar will allow money exchange service offices to reopen with mandatory precautionary measures as of May 12, state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.The decision by the ministry of commerce and industry will meet public needs in a manner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020