Pakistan continues to disobey UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, PoK activist informs British MP

A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shabir Choudhry has written to British lawmaker and Leader of Opposition, Keir Starmer, informing that Pakistan has disobeyed the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 08:03 IST
Shabir Choudhry President for Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party. Image Credit: ANI

A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shabir Choudhry has written to British lawmaker and Leader of Opposition, Keir Starmer, informing that Pakistan has disobeyed the UN Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir. Shabir, who is also the President, Foreign Affairs Committee of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) said in his letter, "Pakistan to date has not withdrawn their troops from the territories that do not belong to Pakistan, but continues to send 'Jihadi warriors' to commit acts of violence and terrorism on the other side of the divide."

Recently, the British MP in his letter to Muslim Council of Britain, dated May 8, 2020, stated, "Our position on Kashmir has not changed, we support and recognise previous UN resolutions on the right of Kashmir people but maintain that if we are to find a lasting settlement to end this conflict, that can only be achieved if India and Pakistan working together, with the people of Kashmir." Reacting to the statement by Keir Starmer, the PoK activist reminded him about the UN Security Resolution of August 13, 1948. It stated: A. (1) 'As the presence of troops of Pakistan in the territory of the State of Jammu and Kashmir constitutes a material change in the situation since it was represented by the Government of Pakistan before the Security Council, the Government of Pakistan agrees to withdraw its troops from that State. (2) The Government of Pakistan will use its best endeavour to secure the withdrawal from the State of Jammu and Kashmir of tribesmen and Pakistan nationals not normally resident therein who have entered the State for the purpose of fighting.'

Since Pakistan continues to occupy a large part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir Shabir said, "In view of this bitter fact, how relevant are the UN Resolutions, especially when both India and Pakistan have agreed in the Simla Agreement of 1972, that they will resolve the dispute bilaterally". "I hope the Labour Party under your leadership will play its role in empowering people of Jammu and Kashmir, and in this regard, the Pakistani withdrawal is prerequisite. Only after that, appropriate arrangements could be made where people of Jammu and Kashmir can determine the future status of Jammu and Kashmir", said Dr Shabir in his letter to the British MP. He added, "Also, I hope that the Labour Party, under your leadership, will ensure that Members of Parliament do not succumb to pressure of those who promote extremism, intolerance and religious hatred; and will discharge their duties impartially by taking views of all communities into consideration". Dr Shabir, who has written many books on Jammu and Kashmir and its history said, "It is sad to note that some Members of Parliament while dealing with Jammu and Kashmir dispute, behave in a manner as if they were spokespersons of Pakistan. This attitude not only damages the standing of the Labour Party but also harms the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, as they try to make it a religious dispute". (ANI)

