Singapore eases some coronavirus restrictions

Singapore on Tuesday allowed some businesses to reopen, as the country took its first steps towards resuming the economic activity following the coronavirus outbreak, despite a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. The city-state on Tuesday reported 884 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 24,671 since the disease emerged here in January.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Health Ministry in its preliminary daily update. Three cases are Singapore citizens or permanent residents (foreigners).

Businesses such as food manufacturers, barbers, specific food retail outlets resumed their operations. These were among the businesses closed from April 22 subject to various restrictions as part of stricter measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

These restrictions include the use of a government-backed digital check-in system SafeEntry to record all entries and exits, including of employees and visitors, for digital contact tracing, The Straits Times reported. For instance, SafeEntry must be installed at hair salons and barbers as people are likely to be in close proximity in enclosed spaces for prolonged periods.

Other businesses allowed to reopen include cake and dessert shops, laundry services, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) halls as well as home-based food businesses..