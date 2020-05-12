Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian mission, restaurants, Indian families in Singapore deliver food to COVID-19 frontline workers

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:45 IST
Indian mission, restaurants, Indian families in Singapore deliver food to COVID-19 frontline workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian High Commission in Singapore has joined an Indian restaurant, apart from 1,000 Indian families here in packing food for deliveries to frontline workers and foreign nationals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of 21 people and left 24,671 infected in the country. On Tuesday, India's High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf joined the Indian restaurant Mavalli Tiffin Rooms in packing food to help the frontline workers, who have been working day and night to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, The Straits Times reported. Ashraf said he had heard of the restaurant's efforts and wanted to help out as a way of standing shoulder-to-shoulder and showing solidarity with the front-line healthcare workers.

Restaurant operations director Raghavendra Shastry, who is from Bengaluru, said his staff at the Indian vegetarian restaurant, within the Little Indian precinct, have prepared packets of fruits and sent them to the hospitals. Shastry said he realized after chatting with a surgeon friend that he could contribute on a larger scale by making hot snacks and drinks at the restaurant he runs to deliver to front-line healthcare workers.

This was in addition to the regular work at the restaurant, which is serving food takeaways and delivery services as outdoor eating is not allowed during the circuit breaker period to control the spread of the COVID-19. "Dry snacks such as biscuits and sweets are readily available to the front-liners in hospitals. But the hot snacks and coffee we deliver can complement these snacks and help keep the medical fraternity going," the newspaper Shastry as saying.

The first set of goodies was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on April 17. Deliveries are now being made twice a week to various hospitals across Singapore and will continue until at least June 1, the day circuit breaker is scheduled to end, the report said. Meanwhile, the Sikh Gurdwaras (temples) have been serving two meals daily for students here from India since April 1.

"We are serving food (langar) to all Indian students regardless of race, religion, and caste," said Harbhajan Singh Goshal, Vice Chairman of a Silat Road Sikh Gurdwara under the Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB). The meals are for students, who have lost earnings from their part-time work here to finance their studies, as well as for senior citizens and people in need, said Goshal.

On average, 1,450 meals are being served, said Goshal, a long-term sevadar at Singapore Gurdwaras. Elsewhere, Singapore billionaire Peter Lim has joined the community with a 1 million Singapore dollars worth of meals for hospital staff in a show of appreciation and support for their work on handling the COVID-19 cases.

Lim is picking up the food voucher bill for 20,000 workers at the hospital. Also, over 1,000 Indian families, both from local and expat communities, are cooking and packing food three times a week for the students and foreign workers through the gurdwaras as part of their contribution to support those in need of meals during the coronavirus challenging times, according to Shweta Verma, a business executive.

"The contribution of cooked family meals goes a long way for those facing difficulties," she said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly terrorist attacks on a medical facility in Kabul and on a funeral ceremony in Afghanistans Nangarhar provinceThe Foreign Office in a statement said, These terrorist acts are pa...

Fire guts 400 shanties, shops in Bangladesh Rohingya camp

A fire on Tuesday raced through a crowded camp housing Rohingya refugees in southern Bangladesh, destroying nearly 400 shanties and shops, a Bangladeshi official and the U.N.s refugee agency said. No casualties were immediately reported, th...

India's self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand: PM.

Indias self-reliance will be based on five pillars -- economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand PM....

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production -oil minister

The coronavirus outbreak has not stopped oil production in Iran, the official IRNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.The ministry has made strenuous efforts not to halt production in the oil industry while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020