Team Griffin working to terminate contracts

Team Griffin announced they are "discussing contract termination and other options with the players" after finishing last in the League of Legends Champions Korea Spring Split and being relegated. "We will notify any further news through our SNS channels as soon as anything is decided," the team announced on its Facebook page. "We are deeply sorry and thankful to the fans who have supported Griffin throughout the years.

"We will come back as a new Griffin. Thank you." Griffin added support player Kim "WADID" Bae-in last month, but still finished with a 5-13 record.

If Griffin part ways with their entire roster, jungler Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yong, mid laner Son "Ucal" Woo-hyeon and ADC Park "Viper" Do-hyeon would become free agents ahead of the next split. It continues a downward spiral for an organization that reached the quarterfinals of last year's Worlds.

Griffin's new parent company Still8 apologized in November for "unfair contracts" and allowed Ji-hoon "Chovy" Jeong, Si-woo "Lehends" Son and Hyeon-joon "Doran" Choi to depart the team by "mutual consent." That followed the departure of former coach Dae-ho "cvMax" Kim last month after complaints from several players that he had physically and verbally abused them. cvMax was also suspended indefinitely by Riot Korea after being hired to coach DragonX.

Griffin attempted to overhaul the roster with the signings of top laner Park "Untara" Ui-jin, mid laner Yoo "Naehyun" Nae-hyun and coach Han "H Dragon" Sang-yong in December. Ucal followed in January, but the team continued to struggle during the spring. With the move to online play due to the coronavirus pandemic, Untara and trainee Yoon "Hoya" Yong-ho were moved to the top lane. WADID was brought on for the promotion tournament, but Griffin was relegated back to the Challenger scene after being outplayed by Seorabeol and Sandbox.

Griffin was originally established in 2016 as NOT BAD before rebranding in January 2017. --Field Level Media