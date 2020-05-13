REFILE -BRIEF-Etidhad Says To Conduct Special Flight On May 15 To New York - Twitter

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...
LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...