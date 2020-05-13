Dota 2 teams kick off $1.5M COVID fundraiser

Eight prominent Dota 2 teams launched a $1.5 million fundraiser to benefit organizations attacking the coronavirus pandemic. The event is part of Gamers without Borders, and the competition grants the massive donation to a charitable organization of the winner's choice as approved by Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Gamerswithoutborders.com will stream the event starting Friday. The loaded lineup of teams includes TI-Champions OG and runner-up Nigma as well as WePlay! Pushka Champions Team Secret in a Europe-heavy field of top contenders.

Four quarterfinal matches will be played Friday through Sunday. --Field Level Media