Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:26 IST
Abed first to 11K MMR
Image Credit: Flickr

Abed Azel "Abed" L. Yusop of Evil Geniuses reached a new level of dominance in Dota 2. A new solo rating benchmark -- 11,000 Match Making Rating -- kept Abed at the top of the heap in Dota as numerous competitors had attained the level he first achieved with a 10K rating.

Play and performance have exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, and multiple players gained ground on Abed in recent weeks. Valve in 2020 changed the system for rating and ranking gamers. Abed was the first Dota 2 player to hit the 10,000 MMR mark in 2017. Earlier in the same year, he was the first to 9K.

Early Wednesday morning Eastern time he announced to the world -- and his 50,000 Twitter followers -- that he was still tops in Dota 2. The Filipino star mid laner for EG has been unable to participate in pro matches during the coronavirus pandemic, with Evil Geniuses subbing in North America-based players.

