Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's congress to voice concern to U.S. over Nynas sanctions removal

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 05:01 IST
Venezuela's congress to voice concern to U.S. over Nynas sanctions removal

Venezuela's opposition-held congress plans to voice concern to the U.S. government over its removal of sanctions on Swedish refiner Nynas AB after Venezuela's state-run oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela, sold most of its stake in the firm, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

Nynas said on Tuesday that PDVSA was no longer its majority owner after selling a 35% stake in the company to a Swedish foundation. Nynas did not disclose the terms of the sale. The transaction paved the way for the U.S. Treasury Department, which sanctioned PDVSA in 2019 as part of its plan to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to unblock Nynas, which is now 49.99%-owned by Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste, 15%-owned by PDVSA and 35%-owned by the foundation.

The National Assembly's energy committee agreed on Wednesday to prepare a resolution declaring the deal null, as it was not approved by congress and was negotiated by representatives of Maduro, who is considered a usurper by the opposition and dozens of countries, said committee Chairman Elias Matta. "We want to alert all nations and make clear in the agreement that we present that no deal struck with the current regime will be approved by us," Matta said in a telephone interview.

The resolution will be presented to the full National Assembly at its next meeting, and Matta said that once it is approved, the lawmakers would send it to the governments involved in the deal, including Sweden, the Netherlands - where Nynas' parent company is located - and the United States. Washington has been the Venezuelan opposition's most robust ally in its efforts to oust Maduro, a socialist who has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation.

The United States and dozens of other countries recognize Juan Guaido, the National Assembly's leader, as the rightful president. That helped Guaido, who is seeking to protect Venezuela's assets abroad from seizure by creditors or possible sale by cash-strapped Maduro, attain control of PDVSA assets such as U.S.-based refiner Citgo Petroleum.

But his representatives never managed to take control of Nynas. "If they do not recognize Maduro's government, how are they going to recognize an administrative act by Maduro's government? It makes no sense," said Luis Stefanelli, another opposition lawmaker on the committee.

The U.S. Treasury Department, which enforces sanctions, declined to comment. A third person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was unlikely the resolution would prompt a reversal allowing PDVSA to keep its stake in Nynas, but it could sway Washington to reverse its decision to lift sanctions.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump presses for schools to reopen, makes dig at Fauci

President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation Wednesday to work to reopen schools in their states, pointedly taking issue with Dr Anthony Faucis caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. The presid...

Digital lifeline for women running Asia's small businesses

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the coronavirus stopped her husband working, Nguyen Thi Bich Ngocs small business of selling cosmetics from home became the main income for this Vietnamese family of four....

Treasury's Mnuchin says U.S. will slowly reopen economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the economy will be reopened slowly but he cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.Were going to slowly open the economy, Mnuchin told Fox News in an interview. ...

Mexico's Los Cabos to begin re-opening tourist resorts in June

The Mexican tourist hotspot Los Cabos will begin re-opening in June, the local tourism board said on Wednesday, part of a plan for bringing the beach resort, located at the southern tip of Mexicos Baja California Peninsula, back to life aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020