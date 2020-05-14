Left Menu
Toronto Defiant's Mangachu becomes player/coach

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 06:14 IST
The Toronto Defiant redefined Liam "Mangachu" Campbell's duties with the team on Wednesday, naming the longtime Overwatch player as a player/coach. Mangachu tweeted, "Still under a player contract but I've updated my role in the @TorontoDefiant as a coach. I've spent most of my time so far working with the DPS players and I've been enjoying it. Appreciate the org letting me explore this potential career path!"

Mangachu, a 23-year-old Canadian, is one of four DPS players on the Toronto roster, joined by Belgium's Andreas "Logix" Berghmans and Canada's Brady "Agilities" Girardi and Lane "Surefour" Roberts. Mangachu joined the Defiant in June 2019, and the team finished tied for 17th in the Overwatch League with an 8-20 record. He previously played for the Montreal Rebellion and Renegades, among other teams.

The Defiant sit in 15th place in the OWL this year following a 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Shock on Sunday, with Logix and Surefour filling the DPS roles. Toronto is back in action this Sunday in a match against the Los Angeles Valiant. --Field Level Media

