In a first, India's Envoy to Sri Lanka presents credentials to President Rajapaksa via video conferencing

In a novel initiative, India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, presented his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a ceremony held through video-conferencing on Thursday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:36 IST
India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, presented his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a meeting held through video conferencing on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

In a novel initiative, India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, presented his credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a ceremony held through video-conferencing on Thursday. "This is a novel and innovative manner of presenting credentials. It shows the use of technology to overcome challenges. I am currently observing stipulated health protocol after my arrival at India House, so I could not have gone across physically to the President's Office," Baglay said.

"The use of technology to overcome challenges is in line with the vision of the leadership of India and of Prime Minister Modi to use technology for development and to address the challenges of our times," he added. The High Commissioner assured that he would work 'assiduously' to take the relations between India and Sri Lanka, which are the closest maritime neighbors in South Asia and in the Indian Ocean region, to even greater heights.

The High Commissioner thanked the President for arranging the ceremony through video conferencing and "pointed out that today's novel initiative underscores the significance the two countries attach to their traditionally friendly and multi-faceted ties, and also highlights India's continued commitment to continue to closely work with Sri Lanka in facing common challenges." According to a release, during the course of the meeting, the High Commissioner noted that India has sent four consignments of essential life-saving medicines and medical material weighing over 25 tonnes to Sri Lanka in the last few weeks as goodwill support from the people of India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner had himself flown to Colombo on Friday, May 8, in an air force transport aircraft that ferried 12.5 tonnes of essential medicines and medical items as a special friendly gesture from the Indian government to Sri Lanka. Baglay an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1992 batch had been appointed as India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in February, he succeeded Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who was appointed as the Ambassador to the United States. He was unable to join his post because of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

