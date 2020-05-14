PM Modi, Danish counterpart discuss ways to work together in Covid-affected times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen during which both leaders discussed ways to work together in the Covid-affected world. During the phone call, both leaders compared notes on the steps taken in the two countries to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The prime minister appreciated Denmark's success in lifting the lockdown restrictions without causing an increase in infections. It was agreed that Indian and Danish experts would remain in touch to learn from each other's experience," an official statement read. "Agreeing that sectors like Health Research, Clean and Green Energy, and Climate Change resilience offer tremendous scope for mutually beneficial collaboration, the leaders committed themselves to work towards the goal of creating a robust Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark," the statement added.

Both leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen India-Denmark relations. The two prime ministers welcomed the successful organising of the Joint Commission Meeting between their Foreign Ministers on May 12. (ANI)