OWL tweaks roster rules for more flexibility

The Overwatch League tweaked its roster rules to allow for more flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rules, which will remain in effect for the rest of the 2020 season, including reducing the minimum requirement for players under contract from eight to seven.

Additionally, 14-day contracts will be permitted for teams that are "at real risk" of having fewer than six players available for a match. Players signed to 14-day contracts can play online without restrictions. Teams also can use players from other regions to compete online. However, that would come with the challenges of higher latency, as teams must compete on servers in designated regions as long as the online format continues.

The rules, which were announced Wednesday night, are meant to help teams that have been affected by roster changes, retirements, or visa and travel issues amid the pandemic. The Guangzhou Charge has battled problems with visas, and a few teams have struggled to meet minimum roster sizes.