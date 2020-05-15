Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. retail sales again in April

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:30 IST
WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus likely hammered U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales likely endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

The report from the Commerce Department on Friday would add to a historic 20.5 million job losses last month in underscoring the deepening economic slump that analysts warn could take years to recover from. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday warned of an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes. "We pretty much know April was a disaster. The question is as the lockdowns ease in May and June, what segments of retail sales are going to be coming back and what are not coming back at all," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "All indications are the recovery is going to be slower and gradual, if we have one."

Businesses around the country are reopening as states and local governments ease travel restrictions, which were imposed in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. But establishments are operating well below capacity and there are fears a second wave of COVID-19 infections could keep consumers away from shopping malls. According to a Reuters survey of economists, retail sales probably collapsed 12.0% last month, which would be the second biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Retail sales plunged 8.7% in March.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales are forecast dropping 4.6% in April after a surprise 1.7% jump in March. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, tumbled at a 7.6% annualized rate in the first quarter, the sharpest drop since the second quarter of 1980. The plunge in consumer spending occurred in the last two months of March, setting it on a sharply lower path heading into the second quarter.

WORST OVER? Should core retail sales fall as expected in April, that would support economists' predictions of a record collapse in the rate of consumer spending of 20-40% in the second quarter.

"As states reopen in May, we expect April to mark the trough in consumption," said James Sweeney, chief U.S. economist at Credit Suisse in New York. "However, the recovery in spending will only be gradual as reopening occurs in phases and consumption behavior shifts." Gross domestic product declined at a 4.8% rate in the January-March quarter. Output is expected to contract at as much as a 40% pace in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s.

Last month's retail sales are expected to chart a similar path to March. Light motor vehicle sales likely continued their downward spiral, leading to another massive decline in receipts at car dealerships after they plunged 25.6% in March. Cheaper gasoline amid weak demand likely depressed sales further at service stations last month. Though restaurants and bars have shifted to take-out and delivery service, sales generated probably was insufficient to plug the gap from the suspension of in-person service. Sales at restaurants and bars plummeted 26.5% in March.

But the absence of dining services likely boosted food purchases, with the price of food consumed at home in April posting its largest increase since February 1974. Sales at food and liquor stores are expected to have added to March's 25.6% surge.

Receipts at building material and garden equipment stores are forecast increasing as some of the millions of people stuck at home tackle renovation or gardening projects. Retailers have reported shortages of some vegetable plants and seeds. Another month of gains in sales at online retailers like Amazon is anticipated. Receipts at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores are expected to have rebounded last month, with many retailers sold out of exercise equipment as people set up mini gyms at home.

But clothing and furniture stores likely saw further declines in sales last month.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Former big league manager, player Howe in ICU with virus

Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe, best known as the manager of the Moneyball Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early...

Asia-Pacific drug trade thrives amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Illicit drug markets in the Asia-Pacific continue to expand and diversify and appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations said on Friday. The production of methamphetamine, the most popular drug in the re...

USTA planning for New York US Open, mull alternatives

The United States Tennis Association is pressing ahead with preparations to stage the US Open in New York this year but is aggressively drafting alternative plans for the tournament, a spokesman said. With New York the epicentre of the coro...

Australians emerge from coronavirus lockdown to beers and lattes

Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australias most populous state reopened on Friday after a two-month coronavirus lockdown, boosting the federal governments bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.The easing of some quaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020