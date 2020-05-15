Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Amazon Prime snags Bollywood premieres as pandemic closes theatres

Amazon Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service, said it will screen several new Indian films that were originally meant for theatrical release on its platform, starting later this month. The move marks a significant shift for the country's film industry, which relies heavily on box office revenue, and comes as lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus wreak havoc with film launches. 'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical "Frozen" is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New York's theatre industry. The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on the blockbuster 2013 movie, will not return, Disney said in a statement. Rihanna debuts on Sunday Times Rich List of musicians at no. 3

Singer Rihanna has stormed into the Sunday Times Rich List of musicians at number three, with an estimated wealth of 468 million pounds ($576 million), thanks partly to the success of her fashion and cosmetics brands with Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH. Barbados-born Rihanna, 32, now based in London, leapfrogged some of Britain's most famous musicians such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart into the list of the country's most wealthy. No kissing, no fighting as TV soap 'Neighbours' resumes filming

Australian soap opera "Neighbours" is filming again, but don't expect any kisses, hugs or punch-ups in the new episodes as cast members adhere to strict social distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The pandemic has hugely disrupted the entertainment industry worldwide and many popular television shows have had to suspend production. Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the world's largest shopping malls. With social distancing mandatory in the United Arab Emirates to help curb the spread of the virus, VOX Cinemas says viewers will be limited to two per car at the open-air venue, which opens on Sunday and can accommodate up to 75 cars at a time. Lessons from porn industry could help Hollywood adapt to coronavirus

As Hollywood tries to figure out how to resume production of movies and TV shows in the coronavirus era, one sector may be better prepared than others to deal with the challenges. The porn industry in Los Angeles came up with its own testing system and database in the 1990s to protect actors during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.