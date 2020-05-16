Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's anti-graft body approves filing of 2 more corruption cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 16-05-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 07:56 IST
Pak's anti-graft body approves filing of 2 more corruption cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's anti-graft agency has approved the filing of two additional corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the accountability court. The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) regional board, under the chairmanship of its Director General Shahzad Saleem, convened here on Friday.

The board discussed the additional corruption cases against 69-year-old Nawaz, his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and 13 others in money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income investigations. Similarly, the board has also approved filing another case against Nawaz Sharif, Geo Media Group founder Mir Shakilur Rahman and two others in a 54-kanal land case. NAB-Lahore has forwarded both cases to its chairman justice (R) Javed Iqbal for his final approval before filing it in the accountability court.

“The references against the Sharif family members in the two cases will be filed in the accountability court, Lahore, next week after the approval of the NAB chairman,” an official told PTI. In the money laundering and income beyond means corruption case, the Sharif family is accused of swindling 7 billion Pakistani Rupees.

“Nawaz, Shahbaz and Maryam have been declared prime suspects in this case," the official said, adding that the NAB will produce 100 prosecution witnesses against the suspects. In the other corruption case, the three-time prime minister is accused of misuse of authority in allotting land along the Lahore canal to Shakilur Rahman in violation of rules in 1986. Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab at the time.

Under the Lahore Development Authority exemption policy, not more than 15 plots measuring one kanal each could be exempted to Rahman. The NAB has made 16 prosecution witnesses part of this case.

Since Sharif did not respond to any of the NAB’s summons, his arrest warrants have already been issued and the bureau has moved the accountability court to declare him a proclaimed offender. Rahman is in judicial remand since he was arrested on March 12. Presently, he is in hospital on medical grounds.

The NAB Lahore on Friday also initiated another probe against Nawaz, Shahbaz and Maryam for acquiring thousands of kanals in violation of rules making it part of their Jati Umra Raiwind Lahore residence. Nawaz left for London in November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him four weeks permission to go abroad for his heart condition.

He had submitted an undertaking to the court to return to Pakistan, citing his record of facing the law and justice within four weeks or as soon as he is declared healthy and fit to travel by doctors. Nawaz was given bail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Nawaz Sharif, who was diagnosed with an immune system disorder, has been advised by the PTI government's panel of doctors to go abroad for treatment. He had been diagnosed with a coronary disease. In London, he underwent comprehensive cardiovascular evaluation and investigations at Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital.

Maryam recently said her father is a high-risk patient and therefore his cardiac catheterisation/coronary intervention has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nawaz's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said the former premier has been diagnosed with "complicated coronary artery/ischemic heart disease with significant disease burden." PTI MZ IND IND IND

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Google facing onslaught of antitrust cases in US

Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Fri...

Playing without crowds will be pretty similar to county cricket, says James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson reckons that playing international cricket behind closed doors will be similar playing to county cricket. Anderson was doing an Instagram Live session with England teammate Stuart Broad and it was then that Ande...

Beer stock lying in closed bars, clubs can be shifted to liquor shops: Telangana admn

All the beer stock lying in bars and clubs across Telangana with best before date from May 17 till May 31 can be shifted to A4 liquor shops. According to the Office of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, All the bars, clu...

Churches in Mizoram to turn into quarantine facilities

Churches in Mizoram have accepted the state governments request to use church halls as quarantine facilities amid coronavirus crisis. According to the state Department of Information and Public Relations, some of the churches have agreed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020