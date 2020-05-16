Left Menu
Pakistani doctor indicted on terrorism charge in US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:56 IST
Pakistani doctor indicted on terrorism charge in US
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Pakistani doctor has been indicted by a federal American grand jury on pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terror group and expressing his desire to carry out "lone wolf" terrorist attacks in the US. According to the indictment, Muhammad Masood, 28, a licensed medical doctor from Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B visa.

The indictment against Masood was announced on Friday by US Attorney Erica MacDonald. \RMasoo d was initially charged by criminal complaint and has been in custody since his March 19 arrest at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Between January and March this year, he made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) and its leader and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Masood also expressed his desire to conduct "lone wolf" terrorist attacks in the United States, the court papers said.

On February 21 this year, Masood purchased a plane ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, and from there planned to travel to Syria. On March 16 this year, Masood's travel plans changed because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He made a new plan to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory. On March 19, Masood traveled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at MSP, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

