Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministryReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:22 IST
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said. Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement.
French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.