Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic

PTI | Lapaz | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:55 IST
Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic

Sergio Royela lived far from his parents in Bolivia and was concerned how they were faring in the quarantine imposed by interim President Jeanine Áñez to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “So, I looked for a neighbor to help me and I did the same in my condominium and adopted another grandfather,” Royuela said.

Thus, a volunteer campaign was born. “Adopt a Grandparent” urges volunteers to help senior citizens if they need safe support. So far, about 20 young people have volunteered to help, said Royuela, who serves as the campaign coordinator. For most people, the global pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms but older adults and people with existing health problems have been particularly vulnerable.

In Bolivia, more than half of the 76 people confirmed to have been killed by the virus as of May 3 were elderly, according to health ministry data. For many elderly Bolivians, particularly those who are ill, it is difficult to shop for the basics and they are often far from their families. That's where the volunteers come in.

Royuela has been delivering food and words of encouragement to 97-year-old Oscar Gemio and 62-year-old Inés Urrelo, who live in a makeshift tent in a small wooded area of La Paz after losing their home in a landslide last year. He has advised them on following the health precautions, including keeping a safe distance from other people. Word of the campaign is spreading. In a neighborhood south of La Paz, a 70-year-old woman knew that volunteer Ana Rosa Guzmán was helping her neighbor and called to donate rice, flour and other food so the younger woman could better support the grandfather who lives in a small room with his two daughters and a granddaughter.

“I was raised by my grandparents, who have already died,” said 30-year-old Guzmán. “For me, it is essential to have a grandfather in our lives and give them a better quality of life at these times when they need him.” For some, the volunteer work hasn't been about getting the elderly food, but helping them work through the bureaucracy. About one million Bolivians, or nearly 10 per cent of the population, are elderly. The government has arranged for aid packages for the elderly, but many poor Bolivians cannot collect them for various reasons. They include Dominga Aduviri, a La Paz resident who needs an identity document to collect the package.

Fortunately, 31-year-old architect Wilmer Gutiérrez has adopted Aduviri and he is determined to sort out her problems. “Can you imagine getting old and nobody worries or even knows if you have an identity card?” Gutiérrez said.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 ...

Two more trains to bring back stranded HP residents, one will head to WB from Una

Two more special trains will bring back Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Mumbai and Goa due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, whereas one train will ensure the return of West Bengal natives stranded in HP, an official said on Satur...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cyclone programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdow...

PIL in HC for ensuring immediate treatment to COVID-19, other critical patients in govt hospitals

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court has sought a direction to the AAP government to ensure people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other critically ill patients are immediately admitted to hospitals and treated. The plea, by consumer right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020