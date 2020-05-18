Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tibetans demand China disclose fate of boy taken away in '95

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:14 IST
Tibetans demand China disclose fate of boy taken away in '95

Tibet's self-declared government-in-exile has marked the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of a boy named as Tibetan Buddhism's second highest figure by calling on China to account for his whereabouts. The Tibetan parliament in northern India, known as the Kashag, said the boy named the 11th Panchen Lama who was taken away at age 6 along with his family in 1995 continued to be recognised as the sole legitimate holder of his title.

China, which claims Tibet as its own territory, named another boy, Gyaltsen Norbu, to the position and he is believed to live under close government control in mainland China and is rarely seen in public. “China's abduction of the Panchen Lama and forcible denial of his religious identity and right to practice in his monastery is not only a violation of religious freedom but also a gross violation of human rights,” the Kashag statement said on Sunday.

“If China's claim that Tibetans in Tibet enjoy religious freedom is to be considered true, then China must provide verifiable information on the well-being and whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama” along with others, the statement said. The dispute mainly focuses on political power and the arcane rituals for naming a new Panchen Lama, believed to be the reincarnation of his predecessor.

The Dalai Lama, who fled into exile following an abortive uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, named the original Panchen, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, with the help of Tibetan lamas trained in reading portents and signs. China claims the reincarnate can only be chosen by pulling lots from a golden urn, a method it used to pick its own candidate under strict control of the officially atheistic ruling Communist Party.

Traditionally, the Panchen Lama has served as teacher and aide to the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's highest leader who is now 84 and accused by Beijing of seeking independence for Tibet. Beijing claims the Himalayan territory has been part of China for centuries, but many Tibetans say they were largely independent for most of that time. Tibet's capital Lhasa has seen a massive influx of Chinese migrants and the entire region is under a heavy security lockdown, tightened considerably since bloody anti-government protests in 2008 that spread through many Tibetan areas in western China.

Despite appeals from the United Nations and foreign governments and organizations, China has never provided any solid information on the condition or location of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family, saying only that they were being looked after and did not wish to have contact with the outside world. The 10th Panchen Lama was imprisoned by China and died under what some consider suspicious circumstances in 1989 after making speeches calling for greater religious and social freedoms for Tibetans.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people with stroke, peripheral artery disease

Patients with peripheral artery disease or stroke are less likely to receive recommended treatments to prevent heart attack, as compared to patients with coronary artery disease, according to a new study. The research presented at the Ameri...

'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' franchise not yet ready to go on floors: Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar is keen to make sequels of popular hits, including Aamir Khans Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Ajay Devgns De De Pyaar De, but says the scripts of the films arent ready yet. Bhushan said it would be interesting to take some...

Write to Railways for special train between Indore-Kolkata to ferry Bengal migrants back: Shivraj urges Mamata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to urge the Ministry of Railways for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata, to enable the return of migrant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020