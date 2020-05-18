Left Menu
Development News Edition

China relents on opposition to COVID-19 origin probe; Backs EU resolution at WHA

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:13 IST
China relents on opposition to COVID-19 origin probe; Backs EU resolution at WHA

Under mounting global pressure, China has relented on its opposition for an inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus, expressing its backing for an EU draft resolution tabled at the World Health Assembly (WHA) calling for a probe into the source of the vicious virus that has killed over three lakh people. The WHA is the decision-making body of the Geneva-based World Health Organisation. The annual meeting, being held virtually on Monday and Tuesday, is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board.

The meeting is being held amid the global anger and concerns over the COVID-19 which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and criticism over the role of the WHO and its Director General Dr General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. India is among 120 countries which backed the draft resolution put forward by the European Union and several other countries. India is expected to be elected Chair of the Executive Board of the WHA replacing Japan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has expressed Beijing’s backing for the EU resolution. "Recently, the EU submitted a draft resolution on COVID-19 response to the 73rd WHA. All parties have reached consensus on the text," Zhao told a media briefing here on Monday while fending off a spate of questions.

"On the issue of the origin of the virus, all parties have agreed to International Health Regulation emergency committee suggested wording and ask the WHO chief to work in close collaboration with World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agricultural Organisation, and all countries to find out the animal source and the transmission routes of the virus through field investigations and find out the possible intermediary host," Zhao said. "The purpose is to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future”, he said.

To persistent questions whether China which earlier dismissed US and Australia’s calls for an independent inquiry into the origin of the virus has finally agreed for the probe, Zhao said, "China participated in the consultation on the draft resolution all along." "In the draft resolution, all parties agreed that WHO should conduct an assessment over the response to COVID-19. The content is in line with China’s consistent position," he said, answering questions about 120 countries including India backing the draft resolution conceived by Australia and the European Union. Zhao said consensus has also been reached about evaluating the role of the WHO which has come under sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump who alleged that it is biased towards China and suspended over USD 400 million funding for it.

As per WHO’s assessment, "the Director General will ask at an appropriate time after consultations with the member states and gradually initiate an independent and through process to review the lessons learnt in the WHO coordination and propose suggestions for future work,” Zhao said. "This is a customary practice," he said.

"In the consultations, the vast majority of the countries believe that the pandemic is not over yet and cooperation to fight against is the most urgent task at the moment so it is not mature to start immediately the assessment”, Zhao said. “China hopes all parties will in science based and cooperative spirit focus on enhancing cooperation and engage in constructive dialogue in improving the global public health system," he added. The novel coronavirus has claimed 315,185 lives and infected over 4.7 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said vegetable farmers in Haryana have been pushed to financial ruin and were not being benefited by the governments price deficit compensation scheme. Expressing concerns over the plight of v...

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi CM Kejriwal....

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see USD 5 bn outflow in Mar quarter amid COVID-19 pandemic

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of USD 5 billion in three months ended March 2020, making it the eighth consecutive quarter of withdrawal amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Mor...

After taking oath as MLC, Maha CM meets governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here after taking oath as an MLC. Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and chief s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020