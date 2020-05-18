Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak SC orders shopping malls, markets to remain open seven days a week

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:31 IST
Pak SC orders shopping malls, markets to remain open seven days a week

Observing that shopkeepers in Pakistan will "die of hunger rather than the coronavirus" and that the virus does not go anywhere on Saturdays and Sundays, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that shopping malls and markets should be allowed to operate throughout the week across the country. Markets and shopping malls in Pakistan were shut down during the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

A five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was hearing a suo moto case regarding measures taken against the virus outbreak. During the hearing, Justice Ahmed remarked that if shops are shut down then shopkeepers will "die of hunger rather than the coronavirus".

Rejecting the provincial governments' logic to keep markets closed on weekends to reduce the spread of the virus, he said, keeping businesses shut for certain days in a week violates the Constitution. "Coronavirus does not go anywhere on Saturday and Sunday. What is the reason behind keeping markets closed on Saturday and Sunday?" Justice Ahmed asked.

The chief justice also questioned the "logic" behind keeping malls closed and ordered that shopping malls and markets should remain open seven days a week. Pakistan has reported over 42,000 coronavirus cases and more than 900 deaths due to the disease. "Provinces should not create hurdles in opening shopping malls after getting permission (from the health ministry). The court expects that the health ministry will not create any unimportant hurdles and will (allow) businesses to open," the chief justice observed.

During the hearing, the Sindh provincial government showed reluctance to allow malls to reopen but the court rejected the reservations. The court said it will be the provincial governments' responsibility to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed and implemented.

The apex court also expressed displeasure at the way the money is being spent to deal with the coronavirus crisis and grilled the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) over the expenditure. The NDMA had submitted a report over the amount spent on medical equipment and quarantine centres for suspected patients.

"What is the reason behind spending hundreds and thousands of rupees on one patient?" the chief justice asked the NDMA representative. He expressed concerns over the money allocated to cope with the health crisis and said: "Coronavirus did not come so that someone can take away Pakistan's money. Billions of rupees are being spent on tin charpoys." "Coronavirus in Pakistan is not as severe as the money being spent on it," the bench observed and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 196, said the Health Department. The total number of positive cases in Chandigarh is now 196 including five new positive cases...

Digha residents live in fear of impending cyclone Amphan

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, locals of Digha coastal area are living in fear unsure of what holds for them in the coming days. A local, Shivaprasad Koirala, told ANI, Though the administration is on their toes preparing for the ...

Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said vegetable farmers in Haryana have been pushed to financial ruin and were not being benefited by the governments price deficit compensation scheme. Expressing concerns over the plight of v...

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi: CM Kejriwal.

No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020