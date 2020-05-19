Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambit introduce new roster, coach PvPStejos

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 06:31 IST
Gambit introduce new roster, coach PvPStejos

Gambit Esports, coming off a middle-of-the-pack finish in the League of Legends Continental League (LCL) Spring Split, will have an almost completely new look for the upcoming Summer Split. The team announced Monday that it replaced four of its five players and hired a new head coach. Russian jungler Danil "Diamondprox" Reshetnikov is the only player remaining on the job.

Four players who helped lead RoX to the LCL Spring Split title -- top laner Mark "DREAMPYLLA" Leksin, mid laner Alexey "Phlaty" Lemeshchuk, bot laner Artjoms "Shiganari" Pervusins and support player Alexander "Lekcyc" Lexikov -- are joining Gambit. Alexander "PvPStejos" Glazkov, a 23-year-old Ukrainian who was a player for Gambit from June 2017 to last December, is the new coach. Igors "ATRemains" Radkevic, a 29-year-old Latvian who had coached the squad since February 2018, is out.

RoX swept Gambit 3-0 in the semifinals of the LCL Spring Split playoffs, then won the title with a 3-0 win over Unicorns of Love. The victory in the Commonwealth of Independent States region of League of Legends was worth $26,800, while Gambit picked up $8,375 by tying for third. Gambit placed fourth in the LCL Spring Split regular season as Diamondprox teamed with Rafael "Doxy" Adl Zarabi, Chres "Sencux" Laursen, Stanislav "Lodik" Kornelyuk and Edward "Edward" Abgaryan.

DREAMPYLLA, a 21-year-old Russian, had been with RoX since last June. Phlaty, a 22-year-old Russian; Shiganara, a 21-year-old Latvian; and Lekcyc, a 23-year-old Russian; joined RoX three months ago. New coach PvPStejos said in a statement tweeted by Gambit, "I am ready to prove myself in a new role, and take related responsibility for it. We will work with each player individually, as well as with a team as a whole -- I will gladly put my heart and soul into this process. Many thought that my return as a player was just a matter of time, but things turned out differently. Therefore I am grateful to the organization and team for putting their trust in me."

The team issued also a statement that read, "We would like to thank Lodik, ATRemains, Edward, Doxy and Sencux for working with us. The decision to go separate ways with Stas, Igor and Edward was particularly difficult: Together we won multiple LCL and LCL Open Cup trophies. We will not forget your input into our victories!" The start date for the LCL Summer Split has yet to be announced.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19 crisis closes 90 percent of museums globally, UNESCO plans for reopenings

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally, museums have not been spared, the UN cultural agency said on Monday, International Museum Day, revealing that nearly 90 per cent of the treasured cultural institutions have had to ...

WHO a puppet of China: Trump

US President Donald Trump once again on Monday attacked the WHO, saying the UN health body was a puppet of China. Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, ...

US calls on China to 'immediately' make public whereabouts of Panchen Lama

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Monday local time called on the Chinese government to immediately make public the whereabouts of Panchen Lama and said that his country remains deeply concerned about Chinas ongoing campaign to eliminat...

Coronavirus impact on world’s indigenous, goes well beyond health threat

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on the worlds indigenous peoples that stretches well beyond the immediate threat to their health, the new UN independent expert on the rights of indigenous peoples said on Monday.I am rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020