Nepal's coronavirus cases jump to 402

Nepal's COVID-19 cases crossed 400 on Tuesday after 27 new infections were reported in the country, the health ministry has said. According to Ministry of Health and Population, nine people from Jhapa, 4 from Kapilvastu, 3 from Kathmandu and two from Sarlahi district have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, one person each from Morang, Sunsari, Bhaktapur, Makawanpur, Ramechhap, Lalitpur, Sindhuli, Lamjung and Nawalparasi have tested COVID-19 positive, the ministry said. The total number of coronavirus infected patients has jumped to 402 in the country, it said.

All those who tested positive are aged between 17 and 42. 24 of them are men and three are women, it said. Province no 5 has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases followed by province 2 with 136 and province 1 with 54. Provinces 3,4,6 and 7 have 27, 4, 1 and 5 cases respectively.

Two persons, a man and a woman, have died due to COVID-19 in the country. A total of 37 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.

The novel coronavirus which originated in Wuhan in December last year has claimed 318,851 lives and infected over 4.8 million people globally, according to Johns Hopkins University data..