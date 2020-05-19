Abu Dhabi's Etihad delivers medical aid to Palestinians via Israel

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Tuesday operated a cargo flight carrying humanitarian supplies for the Palestinians from the UAE to Israel, an airline spokeswoman said.

It marks the first known flight by a state-owned UAE airline to Israel.

"Etihad Airways operated a dedicated humanitarian cargo flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on 19 May to provide medical supplies to the Palestinians. The flight had no passengers on board," the spokeswoman said.