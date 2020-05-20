Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan set to take charge as WHO Executive Board chairman

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is set to take charge as the chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board on May 22, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 04:09 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan set to take charge as WHO Executive Board chairman
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is set to take charge as the chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board on May 22, sources said on Tuesday. The Executive Board meeting of the WHO will be held on May 22. The Executive Board is composed of 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms. The chairman's post is held by rotation for one year among regional groups.

The main functions of the Board are to implement the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly and facilitate its work. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Monday participated in the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) via video conferencing. WHA is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation.

In his address, Health Minister had expressed his "deepest condolences" at the loss of lives across the world due to COVID-19 and also expressed his "sincere gratitude" for the efforts of those who are in the frontline of this battle. "We, in India, undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, personally monitored the situation and ensured a pre-emptive, pro-active and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading," Harsh Vardhan had said.

The Minister had stressed that this is the time when humankind must come together. "On our part, India is playing a key role in fostering bilateral and regional partnerships. Under our Prime Minister's able leadership, India has supplied essential medicines to 123 nations as an expression of solidarity," he had said.

"I stand here to honour the doctors, the nurses, the paramedics, the scientists, the journalists, the delivery boys, security staff, sanitation staff and the police personnel - the forgotten roles who are today playing 'superhumans'. They are our real heroes," he added. The 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) unanimously adopted a resolution to conduct an independent probe of WHO's COVID-19 response.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the World Health Assembly members for adopting a resolution on the independent evaluation of the coronavirus response. "I thank Member States for adopting the resolution, which calls for an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international response - including, but not limited to, WHO's performance. As I said yesterday, I will initiate such an evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment," said Tedros. (ANI)

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

8 labourers injured in truck accident near Kanpur

Eight labourers were injured after the truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Bilhaur, on Tuesday.All the injured have been shifted to the hospital. The truck was en-route to West Bengal from Haryana.Further details are await...

Bolsonaro says Brazil to issue new chloroquine protocol on Wednesday

Brazils Health Ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the ne...

Soccer-Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

Brazilian football could restart at the end of June, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF told Reuters on Tuesday even though the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in South Americas hardest-hit nation...

Chaos nip Liquid in DreamHack Spring - NA opener

Chaos Esports Club came from behind to beat Team Liquid 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a 250,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, originally ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020