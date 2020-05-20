Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:27 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gopalkagarwal)

Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone 'Amphan' which is set to make landfall on the coastal districts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday. Authorities have already raised the alert level to 'great danger' for some districts in the country as the cyclone, the most powerful storm since cyclone 'Sidr' killed nearly 3,500 people in 2007, was approaching the coastline.

"We have the preparations (to face cyclone Amphan). We are taking all possible measures that we should adopt for protecting the lives and properties of the people from the cyclone," Prime Minister Hasina told a meeting of the National Disaster Management Council (NDMC) formed to review the preparations in facing the possible assault of the super cyclone. "Twenty lakh people have so far been evacuated to the cyclone centers as part of the prior preparation," Hasina was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The Bangladesh Army, Navy, and Air Force have made preparations to tackle the super cyclone which has moved within 400km of Bangladesh's coast and is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Bdnews24.com reported. A Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRC) volunteer drowned on Wednesday when a boat capsized while evacuating villagers to safety in southwestern Patuakhali, becoming the first victim of Amphan.

"He was on a boat along with four others when a sudden storm under advancing Amphan's influence overturned it. Three others managed to escape," BDRC's cyclone preparedness program Nurul Islam Khan told PTI. Meanwhile, the onrush of waters washed away some 740 houses in Patuakhali as an advanced surge of tide cracked a coastal embankment while the cyclone was approaching with its main brunt, officials said.

Officials said people agreed to leave their vulnerable homes in the past few hours after officials convinced them about the intensity of Amphan, feared to be the deadliest in the entire South Asian region in two decades. "So far 23,90,307 people have been moved to safety along with over half a million cattle... The increased number of people prompted us to increase the number of cyclone shelters from 12,078 to 14,336 in 19 of the southern coastal districts," state minister for disaster management Enamur Rahman told a media briefing in the afternoon.

The Navy has deployed 25 ships as part of three-tier efforts to conduct an emergency rescue, relief, and medical operations in the immediate aftermath of the super cyclone, the report said. Two maritime patrol aircraft and two helicopters were also at the ready to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said.

The Army has prepared 18,400 packets of relief materials and formed 71 medical teams. As many as 145 disaster management teams with special equipment are also ready to be deployed at short notice, the ISPR said. The Air Force will assess the possible damage along with medical, relief, and rescue efforts by using six transport aircraft and 22 helicopters, it said. Bangladesh's met office earlier today issued its highest "Great Danger Signal" for the regions under the purview of the southwestern Mongla and Payra ports, replacing the previously issued mere "Danger Signal".

In a midday bulletin, authorities issued the identical Great Danger Signal for the seaports of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and their adjoining southwestern regions. Meteorologists said that on a scale of 11, great danger signal no 8, 9, and 10 carry identical meaning in terms of intensity while the numbers differ only to indicate approaching storms' directions. Signal no. 11 is called Communication Failure Signal No. XI, indicating severed communications of the meteorological warning center to the affected region.

The meteorologists said the world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, was likely to absorb the main brunt of the Amphan onslaughts as it did many times over the centuries, including that of the recent major storms, to minimize the human casualties. "The Sundarbans always absorbed the brunt of cyclones whichever hit the coastlines alongside the Bangladesh-India. We expect the forest to face the initial impact of Amphan like foot soldiers this time as well," Bangladesh's meteorology department director Shamsuddin Ahmed earlier told newsmen.

According to the latest met office bulletin issued this afternoon, the cyclone was located at about 420-km southwest of north-eastern Chattogram, 430-km southwest of north-eastern Cox's Bazar, 200-km southwest of southwestern Mongla and 250-km southwest of southwestern Payra ports. The met office predicted its landfall between 4-8 pm.

Amphan coinciding with the influence of the end day of last quarter moon could inundate low-lying areas of coastal Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and shoals under as high as 19 feet high tides beyond the normal astronomical ones. The bulletin reiterated that these mostly southwestern and central coastal regions were likely to experience simultaneously strong winds speeding up to 140-160 kmph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy rainfalls during the passage of the cyclone.

Leading global storm tracker AccuWeather on Tuesday described Amphan as the first super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he may host G7 in person, after earlier cancelling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he may again host the G7 summit in or near Washington, after earlier canceling the in-person meeting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or sim...

Soccer-No decision yet on ending WSL season, says FA

The English Football Association said on Wednesday that is in talks with Womens Super League WSL and Womens Championship clubs about how to conclude the season, but no decision has been taken to end it early.Sky Sports reported earlier on W...

FinMin exempts B2B firms from using only BHIM, RuPay for accepting payments

The finance ministry on Wednesday exempted companies with a turnover of over Rs 50 crore and involved in only B2B transactions from the requirement of accepting payments only by electronic modes like RuPay or BHIM-UPI. It is clarified that ...

As Delhiites hesitate to step out, paratransit vehicle drivers struggle to run home

With people keeping indoors and venturing out only for urgent needs, drivers of paratransit vehicles like autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis struggle to find passengers and make ends meet. The compulsion to follow social distancing norm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020