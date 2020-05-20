LCS moving from Monday to Friday

League of Legends Championship Series broadcasts are shifting from Monday to Friday night starting June 12. Because of reductions in viewership, Riot Games will spike the Monday Night League and begin the spring season next month with Friday broadcasts.

Other weekend matches will continue, but LCS commissioner Chris Greeley said the goal is to continue to make the alternative broadcasts feel "different." The first Friday night features 100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses and a Spring Finals rematch: FlyQuest vs. Cloud9.

Academy also will return and be featured on Thursday nights (6 p.m. ET). Games will be played simultaneously in Academy Rush style starting June 11. The ultimate goal for LCS appears to be recurring television slots.

League of Legends' 2020 Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split Playoffs will air on ESPN.