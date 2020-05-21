Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nissan says it has noted U.S. arrests in Ghosn case, reserves right for legal measures

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-05-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 07:17 IST
Nissan says it has noted U.S. arrests in Ghosn case, reserves right for legal measures

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it still reserves the right to take further legal measures in the case of its ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, after the United States arrested two men on charges they enabled his escape from Japan.

"Nissan notes the extradition proceedings in the US. As previously announced, Nissan finds the former chairman's flight from justice extremely regrettable," the company said in an emailed statement.

"While not a party to these extradition proceedings, Nissan continues to reserve the right to take further legal measures as appropriate."

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Govt invests in upgrades to Air Force Base Ohakea's infrastructure

The Coalition Government has approved a business case for 206 million in upgrades to critical infrastructure at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea, with the first phase starting later this year, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced toda...

Amazon launches first big-budget game title, Crucible

Add game developer to Amazons list of operations alongside online retailer and video content streamer. The Seattle-based conglomerate released a free-to-play online shooting game, Crucible, on Wednesday.Crucible is the first big-budget rele...

UN urges Venezuela's rival political leaders to resume talks

The United Nations called on Venezuelas feuding political leaders Wednesday to urgently resume serious negotiations, while Russia and its Caracas government ally traded barbs with the United States and Colombia over a failed armed raid on t...

Biden's presidential campaign raises $43.7 mln in April

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised 43.7 million in April for his presidential campaign, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.The funds gathered during April marks a decrease from March w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020