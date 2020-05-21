Nissan says it has noted U.S. arrests in Ghosn case, reserves right for legal measures

Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it still reserves the right to take further legal measures in the case of its ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, after the United States arrested two men on charges they enabled his escape from Japan.

"Nissan notes the extradition proceedings in the US. As previously announced, Nissan finds the former chairman's flight from justice extremely regrettable," the company said in an emailed statement.

"While not a party to these extradition proceedings, Nissan continues to reserve the right to take further legal measures as appropriate."