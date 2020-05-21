Left Menu
World News Roundup: The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes; Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after months of unrest: report

China will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, a newspaper said on Thursday. The South China Morning Post, citing unnamed sources, said the laws would ban secession, foreign interference, terrorism and all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government and any external interference in the former British colony.

The U.S. to sell Taiwan $180 million of torpedoes, angering China

The U.S government has notified Congress of a possible sale of advanced torpedoes to Taiwan worth around $180 million, further souring already tense ties between Washington and Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory. The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself. China routinely denounces U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

Coronavirus catastrophe unfolding in south Yemen: medical charity MSF

The main coronavirus treatment centre in southern Yemen has recorded at least 68 deaths in just over two weeks, the medical charity running the site said on Thursday, more than double the toll announced by Yemeni authorities so far. The spokesperson for the Yemeni government coronavirus committee in Aden, the south's main city and port, was not immediately available for comment.

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh, causes widespread flooding

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages, hampered by torn down power lines and flooding over large tracts of land. Mass evacuations organized by authorities before Cyclone Amphan made landfall undoubtedly saved countless lives, but the full extent of the casualties and damage to property would only be known once communications were restored, officials said.

Visually impaired Nigerians struggle to navigate coronavirus challenges

Lawal Adebimpe knows she must remain a safe distance from people to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria. But her blindness means she usually holds people to navigate her way around the heaving megacity of Lagos. Adebimpe, a baker who lives with her parents, lost her sight in 2018 after suffering retina detachment in a car accident. She said the need to remain 2 metres away from others hit her "like a bomb".

U.S. masses planes at Japan base to show foes and allies it can handle coronavirus

U.S. Air Force transport aircraft on Thursday massed at Washington's key Asian military air transportation hub, Yokota Air Base in Japan, to show potential foes and allies it was ready for action despite the coronavirus emergency. "It shows both our adversaries as well as our allies in Japan the importance of our placement, the importance of our ability to execute our mission," base Vice Commander, Colonel Jason Mills, said.

UK's COVID-19 tracking system under fire amid warning of second spike

Britain's system for tracing those with the novel coronavirus was under fire on Thursday as it grappled with the development of a tracking app and health workers warned the government that unless there was clarity it could suffer a second deadly wave. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a "world-beating" program to test and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1.

U.S. envoy in Afghan peace shuttle demands reduction in violence

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan has demanded that all sides reduce violence, he said on Thursday, after shuttling from Kabul to the Gulf to push a peace effort that looks increasingly precarious. The envoy, Afghan-born Zalmay Khalilzad, the architect of a February agreement with the Taliban clearing the way for a U.S. troop withdrawal, met Taliban leaders in Doha on Wednesday, hours after meeting government leaders in Kabul.

Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with coronavirus

Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying on Thursday. "Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died," Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.

UK PM Johnson will not face criminal action over links to U.S. businesswoman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face criminal action following allegations of misconduct over his relationship with a U.S tech entrepreneur but he might have had an intimate relationship with her, the police watchdog said on Thursday. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation last September following a newspaper report that Johnson, when the mayor of London, had failed to disclose his personal links to Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public funding and places on official trade trips.

