Cyclone Amphan kills 20 in Bangladesh, govt estimates damage worth Tk 1,100 crore

The severe cyclonic storm Amphan has claimed at least 20 lives, reported Dhaka Tribune. The government estimated that the damage from the cyclone is worth Tk 1,100.

The outlet citing State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, reported that initial estimates by four ministries suggested that Cyclone Amphan had badly affected 26 districts, causing damage to the tune of Tk 1,100 crore. "According to a primary estimation, based on inputs from the ministries of local government, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, and water resources, the losses add up to Tk 1,100 crore," Rahman was quoted as saying. He further stated that a full estimate would be available only after a week.

As per a report in Dhaka Tribune, around one crore people in the south-western and north-western regions have been left without electricity as the storm disrupted the power supply system. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to take prompt measures to provide money and relief materials to those affected by the cyclone and reconstruct their houses.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah said she has been monitoring the situation and giving necessary directives. (ANI)