China abandons setting 2020 GDP target -Bloomberg

China abandons setting 2020 GDP target -BloombergReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 06:12 IST
China has decided not to set an economic growth target for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and global uncertainties, a Bloomberg TV journalist said in a tweet on Friday, citing a Bloomberg News report.
The information was obtained through a China parliament report seen by Bloomberg News, the tweet said, without providing any further details.
